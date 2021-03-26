President’s Watch Party for WT ‘s bid for National Championship hosted at First United Center on Saturday

“We are the Panhandle’s University, and bringing this title home for the first time will be a historic moment for our entire region,” Wendler said. “I will be at the game in Evansville, Ind., myself, but I hope that Buff fans — people and families from around the Top 26 counties of the Panhandle — will converge at WT on Saturday to show their support and celebrate together. I will provide lunch during this celebratory event.”