President’s Watch Party for WT ‘s bid for National Championship hosted at First United Center on Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s men’s basketball team will play for its first NCAA Division II Championship on Saturday, and President Dr. Walter Wendler will host a watch party on campus to root the Buffs on to victory.
“We are the Panhandle’s University, and bringing this title home for the first time will be a historic moment for our entire region,” Wendler said. “I will be at the game in Evansville, Ind., myself, but I hope that Buff fans — people and families from around the Top 26 counties of the Panhandle — will converge at WT on Saturday to show their support and celebrate together. I will provide lunch during this celebratory event.”
The title game against Number 4 Northwest Missouri State will tip off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday on CBS.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Bank Center on the WT campus in Canyon.
Wendler will provide free pizza and soft drinks for everyone in attendance.
Additionally, the first 400 guests will receive WT Spirit Cowbells.
“We will share live footage from the watch party on our social media channels and elsewhere, so I want the nation to see a raucous celebration as our Buffs fight for our first national basketball championship,” Wendler said.
Fans can join the celebration on social media, as well, by using #BuffsChampionship on their favorite outlets.
The Buffs advanced to the title game after a historic three-point shot at the buzzer by sophomore guard Zach Toussaint of Johnsburg, Ill., that secured the victory over Number 13 Lincoln Memorial University on Thursday.
