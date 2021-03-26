Officials search for driver after Claude woman killed in wreck

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said they are searching for the driver in a fatal wreck that occurred near Claude yesterday.
A 2020 Hyundai Elantra was southeast about 2:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 287 about 10 miles southeast of Claude when the driver failed to drive in a single lane, according to DPS officials.
The vehicle went into the south ditch where it struck a concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to come to rest in the ditch on its right side.
The driver fled the scene and is being sought for questioning.
A passenger, identified as 43-year-old Stefani Patterson of Claude, died on scene.
The incident is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.
