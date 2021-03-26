League of Women Voters to host voter registration events ahead of election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The voter registration deadline for the May elections is fast approaching, and the League of Women Voters is holding events to register community members in time to vote.
April 1 is the last day for voters to register and be eligible to vote in the May 1 elections.
Volunteers will be registering voters ages 18 and up at the following places:
- Noon to 4:00 p.m. at El Paleton, 818 Martin Road, on Sunday, March 28
- 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at West Texas A&M University, Jack B. Kelley building, Wednesday, March 31
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe Building, 9th Avenue and Polk Street, Thursday, April 1
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western Street, Thursday, April 1
To help inform voters, LWV is sponsoring a virtual candidates forum on Aprill 11 and April 18 on Panhandle PBS. LWV is also preparing their Voters Guide for distribution.
“We want every voter to know who the candidates are and what their views are for the positions the’re seeking,” said Sonya Letson, LWV president.
For more information, call LWV at (806) 337-2148.
