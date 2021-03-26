Here’s how to program your weather radio

By Allan Gwyn | March 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 3:49 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With severe weather season approaching, you may want to program your weather radio.

A weather radio is an automated 24-hour network that broadcasts weather information directly from a National Weather Service office.

This is helpful if the power goes out and you need to stay updated in a severe weather situation.

In a video, First Alert Meteorologist Allan Gwyn shows the steps to programming your weather radio:

If you want to purchase a radio, click here.

