Some classic spring weather took control today with warmer and breezy conditions. Highs have been near the 70 degree mark as winds pick up. A cold front arriving tonight will deal a minor setback to the warm up as a brisk northerly wind tomorrow brings in cooler air. Highs tomorrow will be about 10 degrees cooler, in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday looks to be less windy and a bit warmer in the mid to upper 60s.