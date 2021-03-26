Coming soon Mission Amarillo creates new mentor program for young fathers

“But what you typically find in a community, there’s usually very little for the dads and that’s because the dads aren’t the primary care provider and a lot of the dads have checked out. And if we give them the tools to be able to be involved in their child’s life, then we increase the likelihood that they’ll stay involved with their child’s life for some time to come. We’re even hoping we can arrange legal services to where they can come up with a basic child custody agreement,” said Jeff Parsons, executive director at Mission Amarillo.