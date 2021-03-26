Amarillo residents now have more alternatives to avoid drinking and driving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Alex Harris knows first hand the consequences of drunk driving.
“My dad actually was involved in a drunk driving accident himself a few years ago that left him paralyzed from the waist down for quite some time,” said Harris. “Just makes me think if he had called me or called a friend than it could’ve easy been avoided.”
With the recent incidents of impaired driving posted by the police, he decided to help.
Don’t drink and drive... post here if you need a ride it’s the name of the Facebook group Harris created, with the purpose of giving members an opportunity to ask for a ride when needed.
The group currently has 270 members and Harris gave his first ride to a member on Saint Patrick’s Day.
“I was actually going to Whataburger, I checked my Facebook notifications and saw someone had message me, asking if someone was out wanting to give rides,” said Harris. “Went and picked her up at the Mulligans bar in paramount, she had been waiting for a little bit and she was contemplating getting a ride home from her friend who happened to be inebriated at the time.”
According to the Amarillo Police Department, every year we lose more lives on our roadways than we do to any crime.
While in many cases intoxicated driving can end in injuries or death, sometimes the initial stop can be something minor.
“A tail light is out,” said Mike Watkins, criminal defense lawyer.
However, there are still consequences.
“Have to pay a bondsman some amount of money or pay a cash bond and that can be as high as five thousand dollars,” said Watkins. “Cost you court fees, extra insurance.”
The group is still a work in progress.
With all things, law enforcement recommends taking safety precautions like, letting someone know your location before using any ride sharing service.
