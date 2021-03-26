Amarillo police investigating after stolen car found in Martin Road Lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after recovering a stolen car from Martin Road Lake.
On March 24, The Amarillo Police Department Dive Team was called to Martin Road park to assist in a vehicle recovery.
City employees were draining the lake and found a car submerged in the water.
Police say the car, a 2008 Honda Accord, had been reported stolen in November.
APD says the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.
