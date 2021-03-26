Amarillo police investigating after stolen car found in Martin Road Lake

Crews are working a situation at Martin Road Lake. (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 26, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 2:28 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after recovering a stolen car from Martin Road Lake.

On March 24, The Amarillo Police Department Dive Team was called to Martin Road park to assist in a vehicle recovery.

City employees were draining the lake and found a car submerged in the water.

Police say the car, a 2008 Honda Accord, had been reported stolen in November.

APD says the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

