Amarillo Chapter having virtual candidate forum for city election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chapter is having a virtual candidate forum tomorrow for city elections.
The Amarillo Branch NAACP presents the Municipal Candidates Virtual Forum on Saturday March 27 at 10:00 a.m.
The Candidates: Mayor, Place 1, Place 2, Place 3, Place 4
You need to register in advance, to confirm your register, you will receive a confirmation email and contacting information about joining the webinar.
You can register for the Zoom link here.
