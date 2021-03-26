Amarillo Chapter having virtual candidate forum for city election

Amarillo Branch NAACP (Source: NAACP)
By Tamlyn Cochran | March 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 3:48 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chapter is having a virtual candidate forum tomorrow for city elections.

The Amarillo Branch NAACP presents the Municipal Candidates Virtual Forum on Saturday March 27 at 10:00 a.m.

The Candidates: Mayor, Place 1, Place 2, Place 3, Place 4

You need to register in advance, to confirm your register, you will receive a confirmation email and contacting information about joining the webinar.

You can register for the Zoom link here.

