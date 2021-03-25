Xcel Energy Foundation providing funding for Amarillo nonprofits assisting homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Xcel Energy Foundation is providing funding for two nonprofits in Amarillo that helped the city’s homeless population survive the extreme weather during February’s winter storm.
The foundation is providing $50,000 in supplemental funding for both the Guyon Saunders Resource Center and Amarillo Housing First’s Code Blue Warming Station.
The Guyon Saunders Resource Center worked with the Code Blue Warming Station to ensure that when one group closed their doors, the other would be ready to take in homeless clients.
Both shelters extended their hours and served a higher number of people than usual.
Members of the community supplied socks, hand warmer and hot meals, while the nonprofits provided hundreds of cups of hot coffee and snacks around the clock.
The organizations says the checks will help them restock supplies depleted during the storm.
If you want to donate to the shelters, you can review an Amazon wish list here.
