West Texas A&M Buffs advance to second DII Final Four in program history

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs battled in the Elite Eight as the no. 1 Division II seed for the first time in program history. The Buffs faced the Daemen Wildcats, taking the court for their fourth Quarterfinal appearance, defeating Daemen 97-83 at the Ford Center in Evansville.
“Four turnovers, you have a chance to win it all when you can play that way and we play pretty fast. You know, we get up and down the court and only have four turnovers for the game was really, really good,” said WT Head Coach Tom Brown. “I give credit to our guards.”
WT shot 55.7 percent from the floor to improve to 18-2 on the season. Joel “JoJo” Murray finished with a game-high 31 points, 24 of those coming in the first half, to go along with six assists and five rebounds.
“Everybody shared the ball. Everybody got their shots and you know the ball was going in the net for us. We shot a very high percentage today. Not everyday is going to be like that, but tonight the shots were falling,” said Murray.
The Buffs punch their ticket back to the Final Four for the first time since 2018. West Texas A&M will face Lincoln Memorial on Thursday at 6 PM. WT will become the second team in Lone Star Conference history to make two Final Four appearances.
