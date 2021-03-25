... And we’re back to Spring

After yesterday’s cool and cloudy weather, we’ll see continuing cloud cover this morning, however westerly winds will be clearing skies so the sunshine can return and temperatures begin to rise. Once the sun comes out, we’ll see highs reaching into the mid 60s across the region, with aforementioned winds out of the west-southwest at 10-15 mph. This will set the tone going into this weekend, as the remainder of the outlook seems dry for the time being. Temperatures as we head into the weekend will range in the 60-70 degree area with mostly sunny skies.