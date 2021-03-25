Warmer and windier...

Today was just a taste of the warmer weather that is headed our way. SW winds will start light Friday morning with lows in the mid 30s but with sunny skies the winds will boost our temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a bit on the windy side with SW winds of 15-30 mph and gusty. A weak cold front comes into the picture for Saturday keeping our highs near 60° with a northerly breeze. We are back into the mid 60s again of Sunday with warmer temps set for Monday and Tuesday.