Sod Squad set to return to HODGETOWN summer 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Exciting news for HODGETOWN, the Amarillo Sod Squad Texas Collegiate League baseball team will call Amarillo home again this summer. The Sod Squad is set to host 22 regular-season home games, from May 28 to July 17.
The league features six teams including Amarillo, San Antonio, Brazos Valley, Victoria, Acadiana and Baton Rouge. The Sod Squad’s home opener is scheduled for may 28th against the Brazos Valley Bombers.
Season tickets for Texas Collegiate League season at HODGETOWN will go on sale beginning Thursday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Season ticket pricing for the Texas Collegiate League games in Amarillo starts at $210. Individual seat ticket pricing for Sod Squad games at HODGETOWN will range from $10 to $15 depending on location. Fans can purchase individual tickets starting in mid-April. For questions or more information, please call 806-803-9547 or email tickets@sodpoodles.com.
