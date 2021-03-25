Sod Squad set to return to HODGETOWN summer 2021

Season tickets for Texas Collegiate League season at HODGETOWN will go on sale beginning Thursday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Season ticket pricing for the Texas Collegiate League games in Amarillo starts at $210. Individual seat ticket pricing for Sod Squad games at HODGETOWN will range from $10 to $15 depending on location. Fans can purchase individual tickets starting in mid-April. For questions or more information, please call 806-803-9547 or email tickets@sodpoodles.com.