Officials in Potter County searching for man wanted on intoxication assault charges

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Officials said 25-year-old Christopher Angel Barbosa is wanted on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle, causing serious bodily harm.
Barbosa is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.