Officials in Potter County searching for man wanted on intoxication assault charges
Christopher Angel Barbosa (Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers | March 25, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 8:03 AM

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Officials said 25-year-old Christopher Angel Barbosa is wanted on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle, causing serious bodily harm.

Barbosa is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, March 25, 2021

