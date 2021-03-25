Jacquelyn Olivas’ state championship makes Vega history, inspiring young powerlifters

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - Last week Vega powerlifter Jacquelyn Olivas won the class 2A, 198 pound THSWPA State Championship. A feat than never would have happened if the Longhorns had not brought back powerlifting a little over four years ago. Now Olivas has made school history.
Vega High School celebrated their newest State Champion in style.
“It was pretty fun just seeing everybody out there cheering me and Zowie on,” said Olivas
A pep rally fit for the class 2A, 198 pound weight class champion, Jacquelyn Olivas, who lifted 940 total pounds between squat, bench and deadlift for the title.
“It’s just insane to think that I’m the first one here in Vega as a girl to make it to state,” said Olivas. “It was incredible because it’s so much work that you have to put in.”
Olivas is an inspiration for young lifters like sophomore teammate Zowie Watt who finished fifth at state.
“She’s always helped me to add those extra few pounds to gain extra muscle and stuff like that,” said Watt. “She’s the reason I joined in the first place.”
Jacquelyn has been lifting since her sophomore year and check this weight out, 135 pounds. Add 100 to that and that’s the state record.
“I just told myself to have fun this year and to do my best,” said Olivas. “Whatever happens it happens.”
Olivas advanced to state as a junior, but COVID cut her journey short. Now she holds her weight class bench record at 235 pounds.
“It kind of shows us that we’re not as weak as we’re cut out to be,” said Watt. “We can be a lot stronger than what we’re expected to be.”
“It is hard, but it’s fun and a lot of work, but it’s worth it at the end,” said Olivas.
