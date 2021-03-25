Canyon senior cornerback Joe Shaw signs with Texas Tech

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - It was signing day for Canyon senior Joe Shaw, and he’s staying close to home. The five-foot-11 cornerback signed as a preferred walk-on, joining the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Family, coaches and teammates celebrated Shaw’s special day.
His senior season, Shaw tallied 11 touchdowns for 814 reception yards and snagged two pick sixes and 10 pass break ups. While Shaw received other offers, he chose to walk-on at Texas Tech to be close to his little brother.
“I just want to set a good example. He’s a die hard football fan and I know that if I do it he’s going to have the same mentality that if my brother can do it, I can do it. I just know a lot of things that I do, I have to think twice. What is he going to do about it and how is he going to attack that goal. So, doing this is just as good for me as it is for him,” said Shaw.
