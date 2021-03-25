APD investigating shooting resulting 1 man dead

By Tamlyn Cochran | March 24, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 10:06 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place this evening.

Today, APD officers responded to a business in the area near Amarillo East Boulevard on a deadly shooting.

Officers spoke with the business owner and he told the officers that a man was inside his fenced business.

The owner yelled at the suspect causing the man to advance towards the owner with a weapon in his hand.

The business owner shot the 33-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide said the investigation is still ongoing.

