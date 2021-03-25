Amarillo Zoo prepares to host spring events as state reopens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is welcoming the community back with annual events that were cancelled last year, along with a few new ones.
Toddlers at Ten is their latest event, offered to kids ages two to four and held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday in April.
“It’s a wonderful, short program, [only] about 30 minutes long,” explained Kayla Sell, the Amarillo Zoo’s visitor service specialist. “Kids get to come they get to do some crafts, sing some songs, and learn bout an animal each week. We’re always look to reach out to that demographics...it’s great place for kids to learn and parents to spend time with their kids in a safe, fun, educational manner.”
Toddler’s at Ten’s first activity will be about lemurs, and the second week will focus on lions.
“Each of the programs...they’re going to learn about the animals (and) the characteristics that animal has,” said Sell. “They’ll learn how to be that animal. Toddlers will actually get to role play on how to be that animal through games and crafts.”
Toddlers at Ten will only be offered in April and again in September.
Parents will pay the normal cost of admission and $2 for each toddler.
As a low-cost activity, the zoo says the event allows parents from various parts of Amarillo to give their kid a great, educational experience.
“The educational aspect is something that people missed out on with us being closed,” said Sell. “We’ve always been the place for families and for education and fun in an affordable manner. So being open, having these programs and events again, we’re touching on that.”
Registration for the event is limited and you can sign up by registering on the Amarillo Zoo website.
Other events to look forward to this spring and summer includes the return of Easter Eggcitement.
The event is held the Saturday before Easter and open to kids ages three and up.
Including food trucks, live music, and vendors, the Amarillo zoo believes Easter Eggcitement is an event that brings the entire community together.
“We’re going to have food trucks and live music and we’ll have some vendors out here who will be handing out candy and stuff,” explained Sell. “Definitely get the family out, and it will be outdoors so it will be safe.”
The Amarillo Zoo says they are thrilled to interact with the community once again.
“It’s just really great to see people again and offer programs and events to the community. We are very community focused...we focus on education and animal care, but we really want to engage the community,” said Sell.
Other events coming this season are Earth Day: Thompson Park Clean-up, Endangered Species Day and #InternationalCatDay.
Starting May 1, the Amarillo Zoo will host Safari Saturdays every Saturday through August. Safari Saturdays are included with the price of admission.
Zoo Tours are also offered the first Saturday of each month starting until August, which allow kids age three and up to take an inside tour of the Amarillo Zoo.
