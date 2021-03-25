Amarillo ISD’s PRO program coming back strong after the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An internship program at Amarillo ISD is regaining steam after students were left with fewer opportunities due to the pandemic.
Pursuing real opportunities, or the PRO program, offers high school seniors the opportunity to obtain real-world experiences through internships.
However, due to the ongoing pandemic, some students were forced to forfeit the last three to four months of their internships.
And in the fall, all internships were delayed. However, by the end of September and the beginning of October, most students enrolled in the program were able to obtain in-person internships in their preferred field.
“Well, it was very uncertain at the beginning of the year what it was going to look like,” said Lisa Whatley, PRO instructor at AACAL.
“It was very, we might be able to get you an in-person internship and if we do, I just trust that you will be able to get the most out of that experience,” said Tristyn Day, PRO instructor at Tascosa high school. “Everything has kind of just shrunk this year, opportunities have been less, they’ve been harder to come by. With that being said, our community has still been a huge supporter of our programs and they’ve really come up strong this year to support those internships and let students get those experiences.”
During this time, many businesses and organizations withheld from taking interns due to health concerns or working remotely, leaving a shallow pool of opportunities for students, especially for those looking to intern in the medical field.
“I think it’s been as long as we got those students into those internships, the effect has been rather minimal. Outside of health science, outside of the medical field, I see the students doing a lot of the same things that they’ve been able to do in years past,” said Day.
In the end, only a handful of students opted out of the program, and the rest will continue their internships until the end of the school year.
While the program has since regained participating businesses, Whatley says they are always looking to welcome new business partners in any field who can host future interns.
“You know, the goals that we have for our program are just expanding. Our student numbers are going to increase, and so I really feel like we will need more businesses, we will need more business partners in all different fields, different fields than we’ve ever had before.”
Currently, PRO and other AISD career and technical education programs are undergoing changes revolving around the opening of the new career academy, AmTech.
Officials stress these changes are for the better and will only provide more opportunities for students.
Whatley and Day say internships are critical for high school seniors because they learn things they may not be able to in the classroom. Additionally, for students wanting to obtain real-life experience without participating in an internship, there are similar options available at all AISD high schools such as practicum classes and extracurricular organizations.
“Basically, we can’t teach professional employability and the personal character and what happens on a situational day-to-day basis. But, seeing it play out in a real-world environment, in a place of business where they are using it and doing it every day in correlation with top business professionals and employers, that is an irreplaceable, extremely valuable skill that our students have,” said Whatley.
If you would like to learn more about PRO or other work-based learning programs available through AISD, you can visit the school district’s website.
