Wintry Wednesday

Just because it’s spring, that doesn’t mean we’re immune to winter like weather! We’re tracking an incoming system that will be meeting our cold air and bring wintry mix chances with it. In terms of what we can expect, that depends on where you’re at, the further west-northwest you are, snow will be the favored form of precipitation with the possibility of a couple of inches accumulating. The further east you go, it will start to be more of a rain/snow mix but upwards of an inch of snow could still accumulate if we don’t get much sunlight to warm the ground. Past that, we’re looking at mainly rain for the rest of the area, with moisture chances nearly constant for a better part of the day. After today, expect warming temperatures and clearing skies.