West Texas A&M President releases statement for WT Cheer

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M President has released a statement regarding the expansion of West Texas Cheer.
On March 9, West Texas A&M released information on a new university spirit team for WT Cheer and dance, although the members of the team were not happy about the announced changes, believing it would leave out a skill set in the team.
Today, the President of West Texas A&M released a statement regarding the wanted expansion for the team.
“My goal and the goal of the university is to continually work to create an exceptional educational experience is an outstanding campus environment for all our students. Organizational decisions are intended to assist in accomplishing that goal.”
The President has announced that there will be a meeting for the leaders of the University on March 29, to discuss the wanted changes for the cheer and spirit programs.
“West Texas A&M University, in a March 9 memorandum, announced anticipated changes and improvements to spirit activities, including the cheer and dance programs. University leadership will meet on March 29 with current spirit activity groups, including cheer and dance teams, to hear concerns and share the intended vision for enhancing and expanding spirit activities on campus for students and fans.”
“As WT continues to serve the Texas Panhandle and beyond, our commitment is to expand the participation of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends in all University events, in particular athletic events. Expanding opportunities for students with various skills and interests to participate more widely in University functions, in and out of athletic competition, is important.”
The President explains the anticipated changes they are wanting for the programs, and their renewed vision for the spirit activities at West Texas A&M.
“Aspects of the March 9 memorandum could be subject to misunderstanding. Cheer and dance are not being eliminated. WT cheer and dance, and extended spirit programs will have an expanded impact on the campus experience. You can help by remaining patient while changes are entirely, carefully, and professionally worked through, and a renewed vision for spirit activities is shaped that will enable WT to better serve student and alumni communities.”
