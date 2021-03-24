Warmer weather is back...

As the storm moves to the east the skies will clear out and the temps will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. This may create some areas of black ice especially in the western parts of the area and on bridges and overpasses. Abundant sunshine will be with us for Thursday afternoon allowing temperatures to climb back into the upper 50s and low 60s, winds will be out of the southwest helping out with the warm up. Friday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s and a few low 70s along with sunny skies and breezy southwest winds. We will see a brief cool down to start the weekend but it will be minor and dry.