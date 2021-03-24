Tascosa and Amarillo win big, Lady Rebels fall to Caprock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school baseball and softball are well underway, and a few teams are showing their dominance at bat and on defense. The Tascosa Rebels started their Rebel Rally in the fifth inning to secure the 9-3 win over Palo Duro baseball. Amarillo High hosted Caprock, and the Golden Sandies hot bats earned them a 19-5 win. Max Milligan and Bryson slaughter both hit an RBI double.
High school softball started their District opener’s on Tuesday, and the Lady Rebels hosted Caprock. The Longhorns hot bats and home runs extended their lead, winning 11-1.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.