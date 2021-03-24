Tascosa and Amarillo win big, Lady Rebels fall to Caprock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school baseball and softball are well underway, and a few teams are showing their dominance at bat and on defense. The Tascosa Rebels started their Rebel Rally in the fifth inning to secure the 9-3 win over Palo Duro baseball. Amarillo High hosted Caprock, and the Golden Sandies hot bats earned them a 19-5 win. Max Milligan and Bryson slaughter both hit an RBI double.