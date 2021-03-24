Special Olympics to host virtual Breakfast with Champions fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Special Olympics - Texas Panhandle is hosting their annual Breakfast with Champions fundraiser virtually on Friday.
The event will include community leaders, business owners, volunteers and Special Olympics Athletes and Families to share their experiences with Special Olympics Texas.
Guests include State Representatives Four Price and Ken King, Randall County Judge Christy Dyer and US Representative Ronny Jackson.
Amarillo Police Department will speak on the Law Enforcement Torch Run and the impact on community policing.
Special Olympics athletes, families, volunteers, partners and community leaders will also be speaking about the impact of SOTX on their life.
The event will be streamed live on the SOTX Facebook at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
To register for the luncheon or donate, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.