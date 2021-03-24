Reward offered for information on burglaries of Hereford animal shelter, Mr. Burger and several residents

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers need your help identifying the person responsible for burglarizing the Hereford animal shelter, Mr. Burger and several residents last night.
Sometime on Tuesday night, someone broke into the shelter, busted the windows, took a TV and cash. The shelter says the animals are all safe and unharmed.
The suspect also broke into Mr. Burger as well. The person was caught on camera along with a vehicle.
If you have any information on who may have done this, call Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers at (806) 344-2583.
Information that leads to an arrest could earn you a reward of up to $500.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.