Reward offered for information on burglaries of Hereford animal shelter, Mr. Burger and several residents

VIDEO: Reward offered for information on burglaries of Hereford animal shelter, Mr. Burger and several residents
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 24, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 5:20 PM

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers need your help identifying the person responsible for burglarizing the Hereford animal shelter, Mr. Burger and several residents last night.

Sometime on Tuesday night, someone broke into the shelter, busted the windows, took a TV and cash. The shelter says the animals are all safe and unharmed.

The suspect also broke into Mr. Burger as well. The person was caught on camera along with a vehicle.

Hereford burglary suspect at Mr. Burger (Source: Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers)
Hereford burglary suspect at Mr. Burger (Source: Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers) (Source: Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information on who may have done this, call Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers at (806) 344-2583.

Information that leads to an arrest could earn you a reward of up to $500.

Friends of Hereford, it is with a heavy heart we have to announce that last night our shelter was broken into. Our...

Posted by The Humane Society of DSC Second Chance Animal Shelter on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.