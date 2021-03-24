Palo Duro Dons are inches away from AISD history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school soccer Bi-District playoffs kicks off this week, and the Palo Duro Dons are chasing history. Winning and advancing is their priority, but landing a spot on the AISD record books would add icing on the cake to their high-scoring season.
The Dons are just six goals shy from tying the record for most in a single season. Palo Duro tallied 112 total goals, including 32 in one game against Sweetwater.
“It means a lot. It’s a big moment especially for my senior year,” said Palo Duro senior center-mid Eduardo Aguirre. “You know, a chance to have my name in the history books means a lot to me.”
“I feel like I’m just trying to make the community proud you know,” said Palo Duro sophomore forward Jaime Carrillo. “I just want to keep it up.”
Palo Duro is not known for their size on the pitch, but their speed and chemistry are a dangerous combo.
“It’s amazing what they can do with their ball at their feet,” said Aguirre. “We got Derek in the middle, Jaime, Dominick up top. We’re lethal all together.”
“We have a really strong forward,” said Carrillo. “Me and Chino make a really good duo. I think we’re going to make it far in playoffs this year.”
In Head Coach Irvin Johnson’s 9-year tenure, the Dons have advanced to the first round of the UIL Regional Tournament. Bi-District play kicks off this Friday, and they’ll need their speed against Abilene Cooper.
“They have a big center back, a big strong center back. Reminds me of one of my former players,” said Johnson. “They have a really good goalkeeper and overall a really athletic team, but I think if we come and show up and play the way we’ve been playing all throughout the season we should be fine.”
Palo Duro kicks off Bi-District action against Abilene Cooper on Friday at 5 p.m. in Lubbock-Cooper.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.