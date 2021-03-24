New conference center & office space coming soon to downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Amarillo Area Foundation announced the development of the Harrington Center for Philanthropy which will be a newly created conference center and office space in downtown Amarillo on the corner of 10th and Polk Street.
The state-of-the-art space will be primarily used to support nonprofits in the Panhandle.
“This is something that for us is a transition to a different way of providing service, and a more enhanced level of service that we can provide to everyone and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Clay Stribling, president and CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation.
Organizations will be able to use it for events, meetings, lectures and host any other functions at little to no cost.
“The corner will have two stories as a conference and a meeting area over the lobby. But the remainder of the space will be a single floor. And the conference area will have a slightly raised ceiling,” said Stribling.
The big conference room can accommodate 250 to 300 people for dining, and at that same space can be converted into a classroom environment that can hold up to 600 people at a time.
They also have medium sized rooms that can hold between 50 to 60 people, as well as even smaller rooms for 10 to 15 people.
For-profit companies will also be able to rent the space.
Construction is underway and the project is set to be complete by spring of 2022.
“This will be an anchor in downtown Amarillo. We were excited for a variety of reasons. Not only supporting non-profits, we love that we’re able to assist downtown in development and to have a nice prominent corner here that’s being redeveloped and being turned into a productive use for the region and the city.”
This will house not only the Amarillo Area Foundation and the Don and Sybil Harrington Foundation, but it will also serve as headquarters for the Harrington Regional Medical Campus to hold board meetings.
Stribling declined to provide final project costs because the design process is ongoing. However, the city did issue a building permit for $6.3 million dollars recently for the location.
