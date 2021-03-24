New in Amarillo: Mitch’s BBQ, House of Donuts, Braum’s expand dining options across town

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarilloans have three new places to grab a bite to eat, including a new BBQ option, doughnut shop and a new Braum’s location.
Mitch’s Texas Style BBQ
If you’re traveling down I-40, the newest Toot ‘N Totem Travel Center allows you to pump your gas over a fresh brisket.
Mitch’s BBQ is open inside the travel center, serving fresh Texas BBQ.
Offering indoor seating, Mitch’s BBQ hopes to attract community members working nearby, or those traveling on I-40.
“We offer fresh, Texas BBQ,” said Heather Malena, Mitch’s BBQ general manager. “Our guests can come in and sit down; it’s not like fast food. They can come sit in and dine with us and their meal is prepared in front of them.”
Mitch’s BBQ offers BBQ classics such as smoked and chopped brisket, ribs and sausage.
Their most famous dish is the stockpile, their own twist on a Frito pie.
“It [has] beans, chopped brisket, you can get original or spicy BBQ sauce on there, with cheese onions jalapenos,” Malena explained.
Mitch’s BBQ is open daily, including Sunday’s, but only while supplies last.
The BBQ joint has sold out of food nearly every day since opening.
The new travel center and Mitch’s BBQ is found on the corner of I-40 and Lakeside Dr.
House of Donuts
If you’re not ready for lunch and looking for a morning bite or cup of coffee, House of Donuts is the latest doughnut shop in town.
House of Donuts says they don’t make average donuts. In addition to classic glaze and chocolate frosted, the House of Donuts offers homemade, gourmet donuts.
“I specialize here at House of Donuts in gourmet styles,” said Paul Preap, owner of House of Donuts. “I do have a lot of traditional donuts as well, but I got to step away from some of the traditional stuff and modernize [my donuts].”
The owner says his kids inspire him to create unique flavor combinations.
“Most of these flavors come from my kids,” explained Preap. “I have two kids and they are [always] suggesting something. They say, ‘hey dad try this out, try a unicorn..put coconuts on this, put coconuts on that.’ I just play around with the kids and it’s fun.”
The owner says he believes the dough is the most important part and uses his own recipe.
Gourmet doughnut flavors include blueberry/strawberry cheesecake, mint chocolate chip, pineapple coconut, cookies & cream and his most popular, strawberries and cream.
“The strawberry and cream is homemade whipped cream. I have my own ingredients I put on there so the whipped cream is a lot different. It is slightly hardened just so that way it retains its texture...and I use a lot of organic strawberries actually,” explained Preap.
House of Donuts also serves coffee and breakfast sandwiches, with a cafe area for diners.
House of Donuts is located at 1615 N Grand St., open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Braum’s
Those looking for sweets south of town, a new Braum’s location is opening on the corner of Soncy Road and Town Square Boulevard.
Braum’s was recently issued a building permit from the City of Amarillo to start putting up signs.
It is unclear when the project will be complete.
