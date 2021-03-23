Yet another storm system is moving our way bringing chances for more rain and snow to the area. Beginning late tonight snow will begin in New Mexico and slowly expand to the east during the day Wednesday. 1-3″ of snow will be possible in the NW panhandle along with eastern New Mexico with a rain/snow mix likely for the central panhandles. Any accumulations will likely be confined to grassy surfaces but watch for bridges and overpasses to get some slick spots. The central panhandle will likely see less than an inch. The southeast panhandle will see only cold rain. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s for the NW half of the panhandles. The good news is that 60s return by Thursday afternoon.