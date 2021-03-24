Man to spend 25 years in prison for 2017 murder in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 47th District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man for a murder that happened in Amarillo in 2017.
After a five-day trial, a jury found Kyle Monnet guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.
Monnet was arrested in December 2017 for the murder of Joshua Daniels.
Officers found Daniels at a home on Moore Street with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anna Powers is still awaiting trial. She is charged with murder.
Christopher Yost also faces murder charges related to Daniels death. He was arrested March 16, 2021 after a judge revoked his $500,000 bond.
