Deadline approaching for Opportunity Plan Scholarships

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline for scholarship applications from a local non-profit is fast approaching.
Opportunity Plan, an organization out of Canyon, is accepting applications from students attending any post-secondary, accredited institution in the United States.
The group administers over 200 unique scholarships.
For the 2020-21 academic year, over 500 students received funds amounting to more than $1 million in scholarships.
Student winners included those attending over 100 different colleges, universities and trade schools in 24 different states.
For information on the application process, visit the organization online.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.