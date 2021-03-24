Dallam and Hartley counties COVID-19 report shows 6 active cases

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Bailie Myers | March 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 11:36 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now six active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported two new cases, two new recoveries and no new deaths in the counties.

There are now 1,019 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 1,007 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 3 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 726 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 714 recoveries and nine deaths. That leaves 3 active cases in Hartley County.

Report Card March 24

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

There are 50,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 197

Briscoe County: 76

Carson County: 246

Castro County: 650

Childress County: 1,312

Collingsworth County: 190

Cottle County: 137

Dallam County: 1,019

Deaf Smith County: 2,746

Donley County: 170

Gray County: 1,730

Hall County: 322

Hansford County: 365

Hartley County: 726

Hemphill County: 504

Hutchinson County: 1,067

Lipscomb County: 273

Moore County: 1,920

Motley County: 36

Ochiltree County: 922

Oldham County: 111

Parmer County: 827

Potter County: 17,109

Randall County: 16,396

Roberts County: 52

Sherman County: 140

Swisher County: 393

Wheeler County: 432

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

There are 51,644 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 142

Briscoe County: 126

Carson County: 362

Castro County: 859

Childress County: 1,306

Collingsworth County: 248

Cottle County: 181

Dallam County: 1,007

Deaf Smith County: 2,671

Donley County: 323

Gray County: 1,894

Hall County: 394

Hartley County: 714

Hansford County: 759

Hemphill County: 535

Hutchinson County: 1,418

Lipscomb County: 274

Motley County: 76

Moore County: 2,127

Ochiltree County: 993

Oldham County: 218

Parmer County: 1,121

Potter County: 16,549

Randall County: 15,987

Roberts County: 53

Sherman County: 128

Swisher County: 721

Wheeler County: 458

There have also been 1,319 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 3

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 29

Childress County: 16

Collingsworth County: 9

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 64

Donley County: 13

Gray County: 54

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 18

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 94

Hutchinson County: 69

Lipscomb County: 11

Ochiltree County: 25

Oldham County: 4

Moore County: 68

Motley County: 7

Parmer County: 34

Potter County: 422

Randall County: 282

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 12

Swisher County: 14

Wheeler County: 9

There are 4,129 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 453

Cimarron County: 203

Texas County: 3,473

There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 25

There have been 4,007 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 431

Cimarron: 197

Texas County: 3,379

There are 7,539 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5,011

Quay County: 426

Roosevelt County: 1,858

Union County: 244

There have been 142 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 72

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 53

Union County: 9

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.