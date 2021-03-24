AC Creative Mind Lecture Series to cover America in the 1920s

VIDEO: AC Creative Mind Lecture Series to cover America in the 1920s
By Bailie Myers | March 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 6:59 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Creative Mind Lecture Series at Amarillo College will take a virtual look at America in the 1920s this spring.

The series is titled ‘A Decade of Decadence, Daring & Disturbing Deeds’.

Viewers can watch the series via Zoom beginning at 7:00 p.m. on March 26, April 9 and April 23.

Guest lecturers will share their expertise on 1920′s art, culture, economy, prosperity and infamy.

To register or attend, visit AC’s website.

The lecture schedule is as follows:

7:00 p.m. Friday, March 26 - Women in the 1920s

7:00 p.m. Friday, April 9 - History of Jazz Music

7:00 p.m. Friday, April 23 - Tulsa Race Massacre 1921

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.