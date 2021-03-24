AC Creative Mind Lecture Series to cover America in the 1920s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Creative Mind Lecture Series at Amarillo College will take a virtual look at America in the 1920s this spring.
The series is titled ‘A Decade of Decadence, Daring & Disturbing Deeds’.
Viewers can watch the series via Zoom beginning at 7:00 p.m. on March 26, April 9 and April 23.
Guest lecturers will share their expertise on 1920′s art, culture, economy, prosperity and infamy.
To register or attend, visit AC’s website.
The lecture schedule is as follows:
7:00 p.m. Friday, March 26 - Women in the 1920s
7:00 p.m. Friday, April 9 - History of Jazz Music
7:00 p.m. Friday, April 23 - Tulsa Race Massacre 1921
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.