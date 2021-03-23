Texas Secretary reminding Texans of registration deadline to vote

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs today reminded eligible Texas voters of the upcoming April 1 voter registration deadline for the May 1 election.
With two weeks until the deadline, the Secretary issued a final reminder to voters, community leaders, and elected officials to encourage Texans to register and prepare to vote in the upcoming election.
“Exercising your right to vote and making your voice heard is a fundamental part of our democracy,” said Secretary Hughs. “I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by April 1st so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of Texas.”
You can check on your registration status here.
If you have moved to a new address within the same country or have changed your name, you can update that information here.
Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration, or request an application from their County elections administrator.
Once completed, eleigible Texas voters should submit the application to County voter registrar in their County of residence.
