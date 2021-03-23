Texas HHSC expands in-person visits at nursing facilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced the expansion of in-person visits at nursing facilities and long-term care settings in the state starting today.
Fully vaccinated residents are now allowed close, in-person visits with family members and friends who are not designated essential caregivers, as long as some safeguards are in place.
“Safely visiting with family and friends is vital to the mental health and well-being of long-term care residents,” said Victoria Ford, HHS chief policy and regulatory officer. “We are so pleased these new rules will allow residents to enjoy in person visits with a wider circle of loves ones.”
The updated visitation rules give providers flexibility in accordance with the new federal guidelines. Visitors still have to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, such as wearing face masks.
Texas HHSC states nursing facilities can now permit:
- close/personal contact during any visitation for fully vaccinated residents.
- outdoor visitation at all facilities, even when the facility has an outbreak.
- up to two essential caregivers at the same time to visit a resident with any COVID-19 status.
- all visitation without time limits, while adhering to infection prevention and control measures.
- end-of-life visits for all residents regardless of their COVID-19 status in all nursing facilities, with an expanded definition of end-of-life visits that now includes all residents receiving hospice services; residents at or near the end of life, with or without hospice services; and residents whose prognosis does not indicate recovery.
