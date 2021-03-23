Texas DSHS to open COVID-19 vaccine to all adults March 29

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services will open the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on March 29.
According to a news release, the DSHS expects vaccine supplies to increase next week, and providers in multiple parts of the state have made strides in vaccinating people in the current priority groups.
“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”
DSHS has told providers to prioritize people 80-years-old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who asks for a vaccination by moving them to the front of the line.
Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than three million people being fully vaccinated.
