State health officials reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported two new case of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico.
The report shows one case in Curry County and one case in Quay County.
The reports also show three deaths in Eastern New Mexico.
- A man in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A man in his 90s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A man in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 190,064 COVID-19 cases.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,903.
As of today, there are 127 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
172,924 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 7,539 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5,011
Quay County: 426
Roosevelt County: 1,858
Union County: 244
There have been 142 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 72
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 53
Union County: 9
There are 49,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 197
Briscoe County: 76
Carson County: 246
Castro County: 650
Childress County: 1,312
Collingsworth County: 190
Cottle County: 137
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,746
Donley County: 170
Gray County: 1,730
Hall County: 322
Hansford County: 365
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 504
Hutchinson County: 1,067
Lipscomb County: 273
Moore County: 1,920
Motley County: 36
Ochiltree County: 922
Oldham County: 111
Parmer County: 827
Potter County: 17,109
Randall County: 16,396
Roberts County: 52
Sherman County: 140
Swisher County: 393
Wheeler County: 432
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
There are 51,452 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 142
Briscoe County: 126
Carson County: 362
Castro County: 859
Childress County: 1,306
Collingsworth County: 248
Cottle County: 181
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,671
Donley County: 323
Gray County: 1,894
Hall County: 394
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 759
Hemphill County: 535
Hutchinson County: 1,418
Lipscomb County: 274
Motley County: 76
Moore County: 2,127
Ochiltree County: 993
Oldham County: 218
Parmer County: 1,121
Potter County: 16,549
Randall County: 15,987
Roberts County: 53
Sherman County: 128
Swisher County: 721
Wheeler County: 458
There have also been 1,319 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 3
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 29
Childress County: 16
Collingsworth County: 9
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 64
Donley County: 13
Gray County: 54
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 18
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 94
Hutchinson County: 69
Lipscomb County: 11
Ochiltree County: 25
Oldham County: 4
Moore County: 68
Motley County: 7
Parmer County: 34
Potter County: 422
Randall County: 282
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County: 12
Swisher County: 14
Wheeler County: 9
There are 4,129 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 453
Cimarron County: 203
Texas County: 3,473
There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 6
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 25
There have been 4,007 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 431
Cimarron: 197
Texas County: 3,379
