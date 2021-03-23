Reward offered for information on Dumas YMCA burglary

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers need your help identifying the person who burglarized the YMCA in Dumas.
Officials say the burglaries have happened over the last six weeks.
Moore County officials say the person has stolen TVs and money from the YMCA.
If you know who this may be, call the Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
