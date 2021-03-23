Reward offered for information on Dumas YMCA burglary

By Kaitlin Johnson | March 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 5:22 PM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers need your help identifying the person who burglarized the YMCA in Dumas.

Officials say the burglaries have happened over the last six weeks.

Moore County officials say the person has stolen TVs and money from the YMCA.

If you know who this may be, call the Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Posted by Moore County Sheriff's Office Texas on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

