Randall pole vaulter Katy Bush signs as Oklahoma preferred walk-on

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s not everyday that a local athlete signs to a Division 1 Big 12 school. Randall High celebrated the signing of one senior pole vaulter that received the blessing of a lifetime, and it was a very happy birthday for Randall senior pole vaulter Katy Bush who celebrated her special day by signing as a preferred walk-on to the University of Oklahoma. The four-year varsity letterman and UIL state qualifier is excited to compete in the Big 12.
“He said something about how if I wanted to walk-on he could add me to the roster and that’s where I was like yeah I’m going there,” said Bush.
Two years ago as a sophomore, Randall pole vault coach Kyle Hewitt saw her potential.
“She’s just so powerful with her legs and her explosiveness off the ground, getting off with the pole,” said Hewitt. “It’s just fun to watch. She’s just a physique specimen.”
Bush is thankful to receive the opportunity to walk-on at Oklahoma, especially since she was given a unique chance to succeed. At seven-years-old, Katy was adopted from Ukraine by the Bush family.
“Well I have to give credit to the Lord for speaking to my wife about that. The idea came from her to adopt,” said Katy’s dad Dan Bush.
“I just want to keep getting better,” said Bush. “Do the best that I can, especially since I came from somewhere like Ukraine. They didn’t have very much opportunity there.”
Her career started with humble beginnings, practicing her vaulting knee drives at home with a tree branch.
“I think it’s just amazing to know that’s where I started and see how much better I am now and that I’m being able to go to such an amazing goal like this,” said Bush.
A dream that wouldn’t have been possible without a little faith.
“I’ve always wanted to fly,” said Bush. “Like my super power I’d probably choose flying, and that’s the closest I could probably get to it.”
“We enjoy the verse Peter 5:6,” said Dan Bush. “It’s humble yourself before God’s mighty right hand and he will lift you up in due time.”
