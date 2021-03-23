Randall pole vaulter Katy Bush signs as Oklahoma preferred walk-on

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s not everyday that a local athlete signs to a Division 1 Big 12 school. Randall High celebrated the signing of one senior pole vaulter that received the blessing of a lifetime, and it was a very happy birthday for Randall senior pole vaulter Katy Bush who celebrated her special day by signing as a preferred walk-on to the University of Oklahoma. The four-year varsity letterman and UIL state qualifier is excited to compete in the Big 12.