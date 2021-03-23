Quick Break, then Back to Winter?

After some good showers on Monday, our Tuesday is looking to be mostly quiet as we’ll see sunny skies, slightly breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, and highs in the 60s for much of the area. However, going into tonight, we’ll see an incoming system reach our area, bringing moisture with it. The main difference between this system and Monday’s will be colder air in place, which could allow for more snow, mainly in the west-northwestern zones, where 1-2″ is possible. Everywhere else, expect less than one inch with more rain mixed in. Highs for Wednesday will be down in the 40s.