Pampa entrusts Cody Robinson to lead the Harvesters football team next fall

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Harvesters found a new head football coach and athletic director, welcoming in first-year Head Coach Cody Robinson. He was officially announced at the pampa special school board meeting Monday night.
The East Texas product spent the past three seasons as the Lubbock Estacado Defensive Coordinator. Prior to that, Robinson coached at Tyler Lee and Gilmer. It’s been a dream of his to become a head coach in Texas.
”This is a huge blessing for my family. Really is and this is something we’ve really put a lot of prayer into over the years. We’re just excited to get started. Very grateful for the opportunity that the community of Pampa has given us, Dr. Larkin, Dr. Barton and the board of trustees. I just can’t wait to get started,” said Robinson.
Robinson inherits a Harvesters team that finished (8-3) overall last season, making its sixth straight postseason appearance.
