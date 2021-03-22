More rain and snow?

As our latest storm system moves overhead, a mixture of rain and snow will be possible through the evening hours before clearing out after midnight. Brisk northerly winds will stay with us as lows drop into the mid 30s. We will see more sunshine for Tuesday with highs climbing back into the low to mid 60s as the winds die down. Our next weather maker arrives for Wednesday in the form of a cold front and storm system that could bring another round of rain changing to snow. It will be a breezy and cold day with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. A warming trend begins Thursday and into the weekend.