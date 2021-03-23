Kids Inc released book marking its 75th Anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today Kid’s Inc released a book marketing its 75 anniversary.
The Author, an Amarillo native who grew up playing Kid’s Inc sports himself, says the book tells the story of the Panhandle and the people who helped make our communities what they are today.
Kids Inc President and CEO Jimmy Lackey says the intention was to document the organization’s history over the past 75 years.
“There has easily been between a quarter of a million and half a million volunteers during that time, and I’m going to easily say over a million participants during the course of 75 years. This company has touched a lot of people in this community,” said Jimmy Lackey, president and CEO of Kids Inc.
He says the organization is now starting it’s fourth generation.
