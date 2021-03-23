Doppler Dave Tracks Chances For More Snow Tomorrow

With sunshine returning today we have enjoyed a pleasant spring day. Highs are in the 60s with less wind compared to yesterday. Remarkably, yet another potential wet and wintry event is approaching and will impact our region tomorrow. Clouds will return tomorrow along with periods of rain and wet snow. At this time it appears that light accumulations of wet snow may be possible in grassy areas, with highest amounts of a few inches located in western counties closer to the New Mexico border. Temperatures will be in the 30s most of the day with highs just touching 40.