City of Amarillo receiving over $40 million of federal funds for those needing support from pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be getting more than $40 million from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act.
Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs told the City Council today the federal funds will come in two installments starting as early as May.
The City can spend the $42.3 million on a variety of needs caused by COVID-19. Some of those include households, small businesses, tourism, hospitality and essential workers.
A second category of spending will be to pay for government services when they are affected by the economic impact of the pandemic.
The final category is for water, sewer and other infrastructures.
The second half of the money can’t come any sooner than 12 months after the first payment. All the money has to be spent by the end of 2024.
City Manager Jared Miller said the City plans on posting on its website how the city spent earlier federal funding that totaled about $11 million.
Storrs said some of that money went to small business grants, personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing and the vaccination clinic.
