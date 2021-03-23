APD Exploring Post 5507 to hold open house

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is hosting an open house event for their career education program for young people.
The law enforcement exploring program is known as Amarillo Police Exploring Post 5507.
APD said the program exists to develop life, leadership and public service skills in people ages 14 to 20.
The open house will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Police Department, 200 S.E. 3rd Avenue, on Thursday, March 25.
During the event, those interested will meet explores and advisors and schedule for next activities.
APD said the event is free and attendees should arrive about 10 minutes early in the lobby of the police department.
Guests should note that masks are currently required in city buildings.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.