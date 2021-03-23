AISD students set to receive new equipment by funded company, potentially new dairy company coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Approximately, $100,000 will potentially be given to AmTech to purchase new equipment for the AISD students that is set to open in August.
If approved by the City Council, AmTech plans to use the funds to buy equipment for the welding and aviation programs.
The Amarillo EDC along with the Texas Workforce Commission joined forces to each give $50,000.
The goal of these funds is to invest in the next workforce generation.
At the moment, AACAL which is the current training academy has about 1,250 students, but AmTech will replace this academy who has 2,600 students who are already pre-enrolled.
The equipment they plan to buy would double the number of students who could enroll in the courses.
“We’re actually getting something that students can get inside of and actually learn how to pilot an aircraft, and so that is the kind of thing we are wanting at AmTech. Real world, world class state of the art equipment, so that our students will basically go right into the industry without missing a beat,” said Jay Barrett, principal for the Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning/AmTech.
Barrett adds both welding and aviation are considering high demand jobs and pay above the median wage in Potter and Randall County. That is also why he plans to bring another teacher on board for welding.
“It is incredible to know that we have such support right here in the community. We could not purchase what we have purchased without their support. I think the total is up to 400 thousand dollars between EDC and TWC for things like a machine lay that cost about 100 thousand dollars,” said Barrett.
Along with these funds, the Amarillo EDC today approved $5 million to be used as an incentive to bring the Casique Dairy company to Amarillo form California.
“This will be the first project in that new business park there on south Georgia and loop 335. We are in competition with another state, for this project, so obviously we hope they pick Amarillo,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
Tomorrow the City Council will vote to approve the incentive and to also approve a tax abatement agreement at 100 percent for 10 years for the building and equipment in this project.
