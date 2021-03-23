AEDC to host virtual State of the Economy event Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation will release a virtual State of the Economy presentation on their website tomorrow.
The third annual event will provide a brief update on Amarillo’s economic outlook and include discussions on macroeconomic issues in the community.
The event will be available online at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Panhandle PBS will air a rerun of the event at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The event’s keynote speaker is Monica Mehta, managing principal at Texas-based investment firm, Seventh Capital.
Mehta has written finance columns for various major publications and appears regularly on national media outlets.
“There is no doubt that the pandemic has impacted us all, but the 2021 recovery looks strong,” Monica Mehta said. “The state of Texas is seeing a tremendous amount of growth, with Amarillo itself is seeing a large amount of economic activity, these trends set the city up for future success in a post-pandemic world.”
The AEDC will host a live Q&A with Mehta at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 25.
Participants can attend the Q&A webinar here.
