WTAMU to offer new Psychology degree to help with mental health services

“LPAs can, under supervision, provide psychotherapy and group therapy, administer psychological assessments and work with children and adults to alleviate mental health and behavioral problems,” said Dr. Mun Yee Kwan, assistant professor of psychology. “This is an especially significant step because the demand for psychological services in the Panhandle region exceeds the supply of professionals. New LPAs can help fill that gap and better serve the mental health needs of the Panhandle.”