WTAMU to offer new Psychology degree to help with mental health services

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will soon offer a new Psychology degree to help meet the demand for mental health services.
According to a news release, the new master’s degree aims to address the widening gap between the number of people seeking mental health treatment and professionals available to provide that help in the Texas Panhandle.
The program will begin in Fall 2021 and is a 60-credit hour clinical psychology track to prepare students to become licensed psychological associates.
LPAs may provide psychological and behavioral services independently after they obtain a sufficient number of post-graduation supervised hours.
“LPAs can, under supervision, provide psychotherapy and group therapy, administer psychological assessments and work with children and adults to alleviate mental health and behavioral problems,” said Dr. Mun Yee Kwan, assistant professor of psychology. “This is an especially significant step because the demand for psychological services in the Panhandle region exceeds the supply of professionals. New LPAs can help fill that gap and better serve the mental health needs of the Panhandle.”
Students will learn comprehensive knowledge and clinical skills, including a multicultural competency, for entry into the practice of clinical psychology.
Applications are available now for those interested in the program through WT’s Graduate School.
Applicants must have a completed bachelor’s degree in psychology or a substantial equivalent.
